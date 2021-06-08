Patna: As the coronavirus cases declined and the recovery rate improved, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday lifted the lockdown from the state. However, the night curfew will continue across the state from 7 PM to 5 AM. The development comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting of the disaster management group and reviewed the COVID situation in the state. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni is Better Than me in The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee

Taking to Twitter, CM Nitish announced that private and government offices in the state will operate with 50% capacity till 4:00 PM. Shops will be allowed to remain open 5:00 PM. Online classes will be allowed and there will be no restrictions on the movement of private vehicles.

Earlier on May 31, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had extended the lockdown till June 08 but had eased many restrictions.