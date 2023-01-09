Moscow-Goa Charter Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Gujarat’s Jamnagar Following Bomb Threat

After bomb threat information on a Moscow-Goa charter flight was received, the flight made emergency landing in Gujarat for sanitisation.

Panaji: A chartered flight from Moscow to Goa with 244 passengers and 8 crew members on board was diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Monday after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. The aircraft is currently under isolation Bay and an investigation is underway. Bomb squad of Goa police is present at Dabolim airport.

“Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. Aircraft is under isolation bay, further investigation is underway,” Airport officials to ANI.

“All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49pm,” Jamnagar Airport Director to news agency ANI.

All the passenders have de-boarded at the airport while the crew is still on board for assisting the security agencies as they undertake the screening of the aircraft.

Russian Embassy also reacted to the incident and said that the Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft.

Details of the chartered flight :-

A Boeing 757-2Q8m, the number of the flight is ZF2401.

As per Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the flight departed from Vnukovo Andrei Tupolev International Airport in Moscow at 9:55 am

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim Airport in Goa ar 9:49pm UTC.