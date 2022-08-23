Panaji: The authorities at the Goa airport Tuesday said the right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft developed a technical snag while proceeding to the runway. As a snag developed in the right engine of the aircraft, a Navy team was called in to help rescue the passengers.Also Read - Video of 9-Year-Old Urinating Shared in Mumbai Housing Society Chat Group; 2 Booked Under POCSO

"The right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft developed a snag at Goa Airport while proceeding to the runway, passengers disembarked with help of a Navy rescue team," the airport director was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per the latest updates, the IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR) operating 6E6097 from Goa to Mumbai returned after taxy out. During taxi, the pilot got a momentary engine warning and carried out their procedures and returned the aircraft for necessary inspection. Passengers will be accommodated on another flight to Mumbai, the airline said.