Nasal Vaccine For COVID-19 Gets Nod in India Amid Omicron BF.7 Variant Scare

What is Nasal Vaccine | How Does it Work And How is it Different From Existing COVID Vaccines

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in China, Japan and the US, nasal vaccine got a nod in India on Thursday. Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserted that the expert committee has approved the Nasal vaccine. Moreover, Mandaviya also informed about India’s current status and the country’s preparedness to keep the pandemic in check. He urged all the members of Parliament to help spread community awareness about the pandemic and the need to remain alert.

On the other hand, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and told Centre to upscale preparedness to combat virus. The IMA urged the Central Government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available the emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.

It issued the advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of COVID outbreak in their areas and to work proactively as done in the past to combat the outbreak. As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure.

“With the robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the Government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past”, the IMA said in a statement.

The IMA said that as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours out of which four cases are the new China variant – BF.7.