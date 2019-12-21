





New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal has called for a bandh on December 21 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “We have called a bandh in Bihar on December 21 against the CAA. The act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP,” Tejashwai Yadav said.

Six people lost their lives and many injured in Uttar Pradesh after thousands of protesters took to the streets, to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday.

As a precautionary measure, internet services continue to be blocked in several parts of the country and Section 144 was imposed in cities across UP and Karnataka. Internet services, however, were restored across Assam on Friday morning, several days after it was snapped due to the ongoing protests. Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi accused the government of ‘brute repression’ to suppress protests against the amended citizenship law. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too joined the protests at India Gate on Friday and said that the Citizenship Act and the NRC are against the poor.

Internet services were shut down in 15 districts, including Lucknow, even Direct-to-Home (DTH) services were also snapped for some time. All schools, colleges and universities will remain shut across the state today.

Amid the raging protests, the Union Home Ministry on Friday released the five clauses under the Citizenship Act to acquire Indian citizenship.

According to the Citizenship Act, 1955, under the first clause, citizenship by birth under Article 5 of the Constitution provides that any person who was domiciled in India on January 26, 1950, or who was born in the territory of India is a citizen of India, the notification said.

Anyone “either of whose parents was born in the territory of India, or any person born in India on or after January 26, 1950, but before July 1, 1987, is a citizen of India by birth,” said the government’s notification.