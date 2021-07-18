New Delhi: AICC President Sonia Gandhi appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.Also Read - BREAKING: Multi-storey Building Collapses in Gurugram, Rescue Operation Underway

Also Read - LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Match Score And Updates 1st ODI Live From Colombo: Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey Take India Forward in Chase

This is a developing story. Also Read - Delhi Logs Zero COVID-19 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs for the First Time After March 2