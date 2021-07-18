Navjot Singh Sidhu Appointed as President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee With Immediate Effect
New Delhi: AICC President Sonia Gandhi appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.
This is a developing stor
Published Date: July 18, 2021 9:37 PM IST
Updated Date: July 18, 2021 9:38 PM IST