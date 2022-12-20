live

Breaking New Highlights: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California: USGS

Breaking New Highlights, December 20: Delhi’s AQI on Monday reached the ”severe” mark yet the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided that it will not invoke restrictions under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under the revised GRAP, which is in place this year, restrictions under stage 3 or the ‘severe’ category are to be invoked three days ahead of when the AQI is likely to hit the ‘severe’ category based on forecasts. AQI over 401 is considered to be ‘severe’.

The 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Monday was 406. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, it was 410, still in the ‘severe’ category. At 6 pm, the 24-hour average was 406.

