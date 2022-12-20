live

Breaking New Highlights: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California: USGS

Updated: December 20, 2022 11:32 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking New Highlights, December 20: Delhi’s AQI on Monday reached the ”severe” mark yet the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided that it will not invoke restrictions under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under the revised GRAP, which is in place this year, restrictions under stage 3 or the ‘severe’ category are to be invoked three days ahead of when the AQI is likely to hit the ‘severe’ category based on forecasts. AQI over 401 is considered to be ‘severe’.

The 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Monday was 406. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, it was 410, still in the ‘severe’ category. At 6 pm, the 24-hour average was 406.

Live Updates

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been stopped

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Governor of Himachal Pradesh de-notifies all Health Institutions under the Health & Family Welfare Department, created/upgraded on or after April 01, 2022, with immediate effect: Govt of Himachal Pradesh

  • 10:08 PM IST

    breaking 6.4-magnitude quake strikes off northern California: USGS

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in the country tomorrow: Sources

  • 7:52 PM IST

    India should keep close vigil on COVID situation, but no need to panic: Top expert

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh | Lucknow Development Authority forms a 7-member team to identify the illegal constructions in the capital. The team will submit its report within 10 days: Lucknow Development Authority

  • 6:03 PM IST

    “They are drinking and driving the state”: Harsimrat Badal on AAP-led Punjab govt

  • 5:38 PM IST

  • 5:37 PM IST

    The first session of the 14th Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh which was scheduled to be held on December 22 has been cancelled.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    Farmers’ Protest In Punjab

Published Date: December 20, 2022 6:40 AM IST

Updated Date: December 20, 2022 11:32 PM IST