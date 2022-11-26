Breaking Live Updates: Meghalaya Govt Extends Internet Shutdown In 7 districts For Another 48 hrs

live

November 26, 2022

Breaking News Live Updates, November 26: Meghalaya government on Friday extended the internet suspension for another 48 hours in the seven districts of Meghalaya. According to state police, social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc. have the potential to cause a serious breakdown of the law and order.

Meghalaya government decided to continue the internet shutdown in the seven districts of the state namely, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri – Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills Districts.

The internet suspension in the said districts will begin from 10:30 am on November 26.

Live Updates

  • 7:37 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village in Madhya Pradesh

  • 7:36 AM IST
    Three Killed, 13 Injured In Brazil Twin School Shootings

    A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said.

