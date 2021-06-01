Breaking News, 1 June 2021: The United Kingdom may have begun to experience the third wave of coronavirus, experts warned as the country reported fresh 3,383 cases on Monday. Although the new cases in the UK are still “relatively low”, the variant from India has marked an ‘exponential growth’. Meanwhile, in order to diffuse confusion and stop misinformation, the World Health Organisation (WHO)assigned labels based on the Greek alphabets and named the coronavirus variant that emerged from India as ‘Delta’, while calling the previous variant as ‘Kappa’. India recorded more than 90 lakh cases of coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths in May, the highest monthly caseload ever. However, the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 91.06 per cent. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates. Also Read - Delta And Kappa: WHO Labels Coronavirus Strains Detected in India

Live Updates

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Section 144 in Noida till June 30: Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the entire district till June 30 and issues guidelines for the same.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Third wave of COVID-19 in the UK: Experts have warned that the UK might be experiencing the early stages of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic and urged the government to not lift restrictions on June 21.