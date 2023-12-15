Breaking News: 1 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu; Firefighters On Spot

Tamil Nadu | One person died in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district today: Fire and Rescue Department

