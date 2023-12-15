Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News: 1 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu; Firefighters On Spot

Breaking News: 1 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu; Firefighters On Spot

Published: December 15, 2023 11:06 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

breaking
Breaking News: 1 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu; Firefighters On Spot

Tamil Nadu | One person died in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district today: Fire and Rescue Department

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.