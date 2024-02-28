Express Train Crushes 12 People In Jharkhand’s Jamtara; 2 Bodies Recovered

Breaking News: 12 People Crushed To Death After Being Hit By Train In Jharkhand's Jamtara

Representative image

Breaking News: In a sad incident, twelve people have been crushed by a speeding train near Kala Jharia station in Jamtara state. The medical team, along with the ambulance, has reached the accident location. A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot, the Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara has said.

Trending Now

(More details awaited)

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.