New Delhi: Reacting sharply to the arrest of Disha Ravi, the 21-year-old activist from Bengaluru, for her alleged involvement in sharing the ‘toolkit’ related to the farmers’ protests, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a picture of disgraced J&K DSP Davinder Singh who is out on bail and said,”Activists in jail while accused terrorists are on bail. Wondering how our authorities would commemorate this case on the anniversary of Pulwama attack? You have the answer in this pair of headlines.” Also Read - Disha Ravi Arrested: 'We Know What's Happening,' Says Mother of 21-year-old Climate Activist

Disha Ravi is one of the founders of the ‘Friday for Future’ campaign and allegedly edited the ‘toolkit’ and forwarded it on social media. She was taken into custody from her house in the Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday. Also Read - Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: After Disha Ravi's Arrest, Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Activist Nikita Jacob

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on national highways shall be declared as “FASTag lane of the fee plaza” with effect from midnight of February 15-16, and vehicles without a valid FASTag would be charged double the toll. “As per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category,” an official statement said. Also Read - Burhan Wani And Ajmal Kasab Were Also 21-Year-Old: BJP MP on Disha Ravi's Arrest

The Centre yesterday issued fresh guidelines for offices. It stated that offices, where a case of Covid-19 is reported on the premises, can now resume work following proper disinfection without closing or sealing the area.

In standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in offices, the ministry said, “In case of one or two Covid-19 cases reported in offices, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in past 48 hours and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol.” However, if a larger number of cases are reported at the workplace, the whole block or building should be disinfected, the guidelines read.