Breaking News Live Updates, April 17: Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured. Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 pm. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas. According to information available, around 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians have been injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence. The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will become the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat when he lands in Ahmedabad next week for a two-day visit to India for in-depth talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street. Johnson’s first visit to India as UK Prime Minister will begin on April 21 with a trip to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Modi’s home state. Johnson will then proceed to New Delhi to meet Modi on April 22, where the focus will be on India-UK strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership. Stay tuned to India.com for all the breaking news and latest happenings from India and around the world here.Also Read - AAP Announces 300 Units of Free Electricity For Households in Punjab From July 1