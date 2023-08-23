Home

Breaking News: 17 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses In Mizoram

Aizawl: In an unfortunate incident, at least 17 workers were died after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday. This is a breaking story and more updates will be added soon.

