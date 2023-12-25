Top Recommended Stories

2 Dead, Several Injured As Minibus Rolls Into Gorge In J&K

Published: December 25, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

breaking
Reasi: At least two people were killed and as many as 13 others were injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Sunday in the Reasi district.

