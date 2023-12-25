2 Dead, Several Injured As Minibus Rolls Into Gorge In J&K

2 Dead, Several Injured As Minibus Rolls Into Gorge In J&K

2 Dead, Several Injured As Minibus Rolls Into Gorge In J&K

Reasi: At least two people were killed and as many as 13 others were injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Sunday in the Reasi district.

Trending Now

Jammu and Kashmir: Two people were killed and at least 13 others injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Reasi district. Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police, say police pic.twitter.com/p65iBBG6Qa — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023





You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.