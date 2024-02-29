By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
20 Indians Trapped In Russia, Contact Govt For Help – Confirms EAM
The External Affairs Ministry has confirmed that 20 Indians are trapped in India and have contacted the government, seeking help. Here's what we know so far..
New Delhi: It has been confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that approximately 20 Indians are trapped in Russia and have contacted the government, seeking for help. The ministry has said that India is in touch with the Russian Authorities in New Delhi and Moscow, trying for their early discharge. The spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal has said warnings have been given to the Indian Nationals for not venturing into the war zones or getting stuck in cumbersome situations.
