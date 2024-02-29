20 Indians Trapped In Russia, Contact Govt For Help – Confirms EAM

The External Affairs Ministry has confirmed that 20 Indians are trapped in India and have contacted the government, seeking help. Here's what we know so far..

MEA Spokesperson

New Delhi: It has been confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that approximately 20 Indians are trapped in Russia and have contacted the government, seeking for help. The ministry has said that India is in touch with the Russian Authorities in New Delhi and Moscow, trying for their early discharge. The spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal has said warnings have been given to the Indian Nationals for not venturing into the war zones or getting stuck in cumbersome situations.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.