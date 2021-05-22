Hyderabad: Food delivery via Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats and Dunzo among others, has been stopped in many parts of Hyderabad after the police started a random crackdown on Saturday. According to reports, the police seized vehicles of the delivery boys saying they cannot be considered essential services. The police clamp down began even as Telangana government guidelines on lockdown allowed online food delivery from 10 AM. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: How Suryapet Police Uses Drones To Check Covid Guidelines | Watch

Delivery agents of various online platforms were hauled by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police and many of their vehicles have been seized since 9 AM today morning. Some delivery boys said that the police will return the vehicles after 5 PM. Also Read - Dream Job! Hyderabad Girl Gets Placed at Microsoft With Whopping Salary of Rs 2 Crore Per Annum

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly reacted to the matter asserting that the state government order on Telangana lockdown clearly stated that food delivery was permitted.

“…if the govt has decided to not allow food delivery, then please amend the GO. Till such an amendment is made, food delivery personnel should not be stopped,” he tweeted.