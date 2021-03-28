New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, a statewide night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra from Sunday, which will come into effect from tonight at 8 PM and end at 7 AM. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has also announced a slew of COVID-19 related restrictions to control the spread of the virus. The curbs will remain in force till April 15. In a detailed notification, the Thackeray government has announced staggered timings for malls, restaurants, gardens, and beaches. Moreover, it has also directed to ban all social gatherings and shut down drama theatres. Stay here for LIVE updates Also Read - Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew Across State From Sunday Amid Covid-19 Surge