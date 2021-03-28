New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat‘. Speaking about Janata Curfew, PM said that it (Janata Curfew) became an inspiration for the entire world as it was an extraordinary example of discipline.” He also asserted that the world’s biggest vaccination program is underway in India. “In UP’s Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi’, PM Modi warned people against coronavirus. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Holi at their home following COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, a statewide night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra from Sunday, which will come into effect from tonight at 8 PM and end at 7 AM. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has also announced a slew of COVID-19 related restrictions to control the spread of the virus. The curbs will remain in force till April 15. In a detailed notification, the Thackeray government has announced staggered timings for malls, restaurants, gardens, and beaches. Moreover, it has also directed to ban all social gatherings and shut down drama theatres. Stay here for LIVE updates Also Read - Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew Across State From Sunday Amid Covid-19 Surge



















