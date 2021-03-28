New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat‘. Speaking about Janata Curfew, PM said that it (Janata Curfew) became an inspiration for the entire world as it was an extraordinary example of discipline.” He also asserted that the world’s biggest vaccination program is underway in India. “In UP’s Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi’, PM  Modi warned people against coronavirus. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Holi at their home following COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, a statewide night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra from Sunday, which will come into effect from tonight at 8 PM and end at 7 AM. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has also announced a slew of COVID-19 related restrictions to control the spread of the virus. The curbs will remain in force till April 15. In a detailed notification, the Thackeray government has announced staggered timings for malls, restaurants, gardens, and beaches. Moreover, it has also directed to ban all social gatherings and shut down drama theatres. Stay here for LIVE updates Also Read - Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew Across State From Sunday Amid Covid-19 Surge

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Many farmers are now getting into bee farming. The people of Gurdum village,Darjeeling have taken up honey bee farming and today there is a significant demand for honey harvested by them. This is also increasing their income. They're helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, said PM

  • 11:23 AM IST

  • 11:16 AM IST

    In the month of March itself, when we were celebrating women's day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. While PV Sindhu won the Silver Medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament, Mithali Raj becomes the first Indian woman cricketer to have made 10,000 runs.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Last year it was this very month of March when the country heard the term 'Janata Curfew'for the first time. Just have a look at the experience of the might of the great Praja, people of this great country, said PM Modi.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    In the struggle for freedom, our fighters underwent innumerable hardships since they considered sacrifice for the sake of the country as their duty. May the immortal saga of their sacrifice, 'Tyaag' and 'Balidan' continuously inspire us towards the path of duty, said PM Modi

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Friends, be it the struggle saga of a freedom fighter; be it the history of a place or any cultural story from the country, you can bring it to the fore during Amrit Mahotsav; you can become a means to connect the countrymen with it, said PM

  • 11:08 AM IST

    My dear countrymen, you see how big a pleasant coincidence it is that today I got an opportunity to express my 75th Mann Ki Baat! This very month is the one that marks the commencement of 'AmritMahotsav' of the 75 years of Independence, said PM Modi

  • 11:07 AM IST

    My dear countrymen, Namaskar! This time when I was perusing the letters, comments; the varied inputs that keep pouring in for Mann Ki Baat, many people recalled a very important point. We spoke to people across each & every corner of country&learnt about their extraordinary work. You too must have experienced that even in remotest corners of our country,there lies vast,unparalleled potential– myriad gems being nurtured,ensconced in lap of Mother India

  • 10:29 AM IST

  • 10:29 AM IST

