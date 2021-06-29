Breaking News LIVE updates, June 29: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal is set to visit Chandigarh on Tuesday to make an announcement about providing “free electricity” if his party comes to power in Punjab following the 2022 assembly elections. Earlier on Monday, the AAP accused the ruling Congress government in Punjab of denying CM Kejriwal permission to hold a press conference there. However, CM Amarinder Singh denied the charges and said, “Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just a few days back. So why should we stop him now from holding a press conference? If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. Aam Aadmi Party just wants to do drama even if it means lying.”Meanwhile, as the second wave of Covid-19 laid bare India’s healthcare infrastructure with a lack of beds and medical-grade oxygen, the Centre on Monday came up with measures and funds to improve the country’s health and medical infrastructure. Accordingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an additional outlay of Rs 23,220 crore for public health. The announcement came at a time when the country is preparing for a possible third wave that is likely to hit the nation again. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Missing Penalty During France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Game

Also Read - Pearl V Puri Case: Divya Khosla Kumar Says 'Shameless People Made You a Scapegoat' as Actor Breaks Silence

Here is the live coverage of all breaking alerts and the latest updates from India and across the world. Stay tuned. Also Read - VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty as Switzerland Stuns France in Euro 2020 | WATCH