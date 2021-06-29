Breaking News LIVE updates, June 29: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal is set to visit Chandigarh on Tuesday to make an announcement about providing “free electricity” if his party comes to power in Punjab following the 2022 assembly elections. Earlier on Monday, the AAP accused the ruling Congress government in Punjab of denying CM Kejriwal permission to hold a press conference there. However, CM Amarinder Singh denied the charges and said, “Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just a few days back. So why should we stop him now from holding a press conference? If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. Aam Aadmi Party just wants to do drama even if it means lying.”Meanwhile, as the second wave of Covid-19 laid bare India’s healthcare infrastructure with a lack of beds and medical-grade oxygen, the Centre on Monday came up with measures and funds to improve the country’s health and medical infrastructure. Accordingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an additional outlay of Rs 23,220 crore for public health. The announcement came at a time when the country is preparing for a possible third wave that is likely to hit the nation again. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Missing Penalty During France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Game

Live Updates

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Char Dham Yatra 2021: Despite Uttarakhand High Court’s order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state govt in a fresh set of COVID guidelines said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11; COVID negative report to be mandatory for all.

  • 6:56 AM IST

    Airstrikes: US forces say they came under rocket attack but escaped injury, hours after they carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed militia targets in Syria and Iraq, as per news agency Reuters

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Srinagar encounter with security forces: A Pakistani terrorist and a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maloora Parimpora, Srinagar, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday morning. Vijay Kumar said, “Both terrorists have been killed in Srinagar encounter. Jammu and Kashmir Police had a specific input about terrorists carrying an attack on the highway. Keeping in view the seriousness of the input, a few joint nakas of JKP and CRPF were placed along the highway.”