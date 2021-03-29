President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to a bill that accords primacy to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government. The central government announced about the presidential assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 through a gazette notification. According to the legislation, the “government” in Delhi means the “Lieutenant Governor” and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action. Parliament passed the bill last week — Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24. After Rajya Sabha passed the bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it a “sad day for Indian democracy”. The Centre has maintained that the bill is in line with the Supreme Court’s July 2018 ruling on the ambit of powers of the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government after a series of run-ins between the two. Earlier in the day, a huge cache of bombs was seized from the West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on secret information, the Election Commission said. As per information, on the night of March 27-28, a team from Narendrapur Police Station in the district, acting on secret information, conducted a raid at a “bamboo fenced tile shed room” beside Bheri at Kantipota village and recovered 56 bombs. Stay here for LIVE updates Also Read - Myanmar Bloodshed 'Absolutely Outrageous', US Working on Sanctions; Says Joe Biden

Load More