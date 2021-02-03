













Load More

New Delhi: The Centre will be implementing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) this year and has given itself time till July to frame the new rules under it. The citizenship law had caused violent protests across the country in December 2019, when the government passed the legislation in the Parliament. “The Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are under preparation,” Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Also Read - Coup Was Inevitable: Myanmar Army Chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing Opens up About Suu Kyi's Ousting

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear a bunch of pleas related to tractor rally violence that rocked the national capital on Republic Day, including the one which has sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident. Notably, the pleas would be taken up for hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. Also Read - Farmers’ Protest: Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Related to Tractor Rally Violence Today

The farmers’ protest reached the global audience breaking the internet last evening when popular singer Rihanna shared a CNN article and tweeted: “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Calling Rihanna a 'Fool' in a Tweet Over Farmers' Protests

The 32-year-old singer’s tweet gained instant traction on Twitter, with more than one lakh retweets and two lakh likes within hours. However, Rihanna isn’t the first celebrity to question the Indian government on farmers’ protest. Hollywood actor John Cusack had also tweeted multiple times in solidarity with Indian farmers.

In other news, the Indian Embassy in Yangon alerted citizens from travelling to Myanmar over the recent military coup and a potential unrest. The Myanmar government has also shut down all its airports Burmese military leadership took power.