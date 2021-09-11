New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Chamoli, Uttarakhand on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).Also Read - Rajaji Tiger Reserve Now Opened For Safari Throughout The Year - Start Planning Your Weekend Getaway!

The tremors were felt at 05:58 am (local time) at a depth of 5 km.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.