New Delhi: A special court pronounced its judgement and convicted four accused in the serial bomb blast case in Jaipur in 2008, while one other was acquitted. The case relates to nine blasts that took place at multiple locations on May 13, 2008.

Four out of the five arrested were held guilty on charges under different sections including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Notably, the Jaipur Police had spiked up security measures ahead of the judgement in and around the court premises of the Walled City.

At least 80 people were killed and 176 others had sustained severe injuries after nine bombings, one after the other, rocked the crowded city of Jaipur on May 13, 2008.

In February 2018, a Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid, who was the suspected chief executioner of serial blasts in Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad in 2008, along with the UP Court blasts.

