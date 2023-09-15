Home

4 Dead, Several Injured After Lift Collapses In Under-Construction Building In Greater Noida

Breaking News: 4 Dead As Lift Falls In Under Construction Building In Greater Noida

Noida: At least four died after an elevator plunged in an under-construction building in the Amrapali Housing Society in the Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area on Friday. Rescue operations are currently underway at the scene.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said an investigation was launched into the incident. “Four people have died. Five people are in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Our team is present in the city hospital…our officers are also present on the site and no one is stranded there. Proper treatment is being given,” ANI quoted Verma as saying.

The incident occurred at Amrapali Dream Valley Housing Society in Greater Noida West. At 9 am, a lift carrying nine laborers became stuck between the 8th and 9th floors and subsequently plummeted, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals and severe injuries to five others.

Citing negligence, the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate stated that stringent action would be taken against the builder. It’s worth noting that this project was previously under Amrapali’s jurisdiction but has since been taken over by NBCC.

Efforts to evacuate the entire project will be completed within two hours. The police have made this announcement, and sealing procedures will commence shortly.

