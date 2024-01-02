Fresh Violence in Manipur: 4 Police Commandos, BSF Jawan Critically Injured In Attack By Militants

The attack by the militants was reported a day after four civilians were shot dead in clashes between unidentified armed miscreants and locals in the Lilong area in Thoubal district.

Notably, Manipur has been grappling with several incidents of violence in the recent past.

Imphal: In a shocking development, four police commandos and one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were critically injured in an attack by militants in Manipur’s Moreh town on Tuesday. The incident was reported a day after four civilians were shot dead in clashes between unidentified armed miscreants and locals in the Lilong area in Thoubal district.

Trending Now

The attack was reported when the militants targeted vehicles carrying police commandos as they were on their way to Moreh, which is close to Myanmar border. Initial reports suggest that gunmen shot at RPGs on the state commandos while the security forces were conducting a search operation.

You may like to read

Notably, Manipur has been grappling with several incidents of violence in the recent past. The violent incident on Monday that led to the death of four civilians prompted the state government to re-impose curfew in the Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

“The Curfew Relaxation order is hereby cancelled with immediate effect and curfew Is Imposed in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Thoubal District Immediately prohibiting the movement of persons outside their respective residences in the District,” said the order issued by A Subhash, District Magistrate of the district.

“All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, MSPDCL/MSPCL, Municipalities, Print and Electronic Media and functioning of the Courts are however exempted from imposition of curfew,” the order added.

Meanwhile, Curfew was reimposed on Sunday at Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of the state after intermittent gunfights between armed miscreants and State police commandos since Saturday afternoon.

The violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.