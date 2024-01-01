6 Dead, 2 Critical As Car Hits Divider In Jamshedpur

6 Dead, 2 Critical As Car Hits Divider In Jamshedpur

6 Dead, 2 Critical As Car Hits Divider In Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: As many as six people were killed in a road accident that took place in Jharkhand’s Janshedpur on Monday. two others are in critical condition and are fighting for their lives in a hospital. The dreadful incident happened when the car, in which they were travelling in, went uncontrolled and hit a divider, Jamshedpur police said. The vehicle was carrying eight people, all residents of Adityapur at the time of the mishap.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.