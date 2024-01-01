By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
6 Dead, 2 Critical As Car Hits Divider In Jamshedpur
Jamshedpur: As many as six people were killed in a road accident that took place in Jharkhand’s Janshedpur on Monday. two others are in critical condition and are fighting for their lives in a hospital. The dreadful incident happened when the car, in which they were travelling in, went uncontrolled and hit a divider, Jamshedpur police said. The vehicle was carrying eight people, all residents of Adityapur at the time of the mishap.
