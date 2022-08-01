Breaking News: At least seven tourists went missing in Gobind Sagar Lake near Baba Garibnath Temple in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, reports news agency ANI. They were a group of 11 tourists.Also Read - Sanjay Arora is New Delhi Police Commissioner After Rakesh Asthana's Term Ends Today

"Police, administration and rescue teams deployed. I am also reaching the spot in some time," says Arjiit Sen, SP, Una.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.