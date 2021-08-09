New Delhi: The Punjab police on Monday recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted inside a tiffin box, hand grenades from Lopoke village in Amritsar near the Indo-Pak border, and foiled a major terror attack ahead of the 75th Independence Day. “Some recoveries were made yesterday in Amritsar (rural) which include 5 grenades, Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-fitted tiffin boxes & 100 rounds of 9mm pistol. As per our assessment, these bombs were delivered via a drone from across the border”, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said addressing a presser.Also Read - Red Fort Gears Up To Host 75th Independence Day Celebrations, Ensuring COVID Protocols

Gupta asserted that they called the NSG team (after the recovery) that is currently looking into the matter. As per their preliminary report, the IED consists of 2-3 kgs of RDX. “The state will remain on high alert. We have also increased the checkings”, he stated, adding that there is pressure from across the border on outfits that are involved in anti-national and militant activities to carry out some terrorist actions before Independence Day. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Tricolour Sales Drop Sharply in Guwahati Amid COVID-19

He specifically did not target any terror group but said that the police are aware of “who is doing what”. He also urged the general public to keep checking their surroundings for suspicious items while travelling on public transport. Also Read - Odisha Relaxes Weekend Curfew Timing in 3 Towns For Independence Day 2021 | Check Details

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has tightened security across the capital by intensifying patrolling, conducting anti-sabotage checks and deploying extra pickets at the border areas to thwart any untoward incident. As part of the anti-terror measures, enhanced police presence, intensive checking at vulnerable points, checking of hotels and guest houses, SIM card and second-hand car dealers, sensitisation of cybercafe owners and verification of tenant and servant drives are being intensively carried out by all the police stations, said officials.

At his first crime review meeting held on Saturday ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana directed officials to draft the cooperation of street vendors, small shop keepers and auto drivers in a “big way” for them to act as “eyes and ears” against terrorist or criminal designs. “These common people on the ground can be vigilant to act as our ‘force multipliers’ and form a part of our community policing to keep the city safe and secure with greater public cooperation and participation,” he had said.