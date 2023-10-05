Home

Breaking News: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for five days, a day after he was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to ED custody till October 10.

The anti-money laundering agency had sought custodial interrogation of Singh for 10 days.

