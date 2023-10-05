By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking News: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for five days, a day after he was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case.
Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to ED custody till October 10.
The anti-money laundering agency had sought custodial interrogation of Singh for 10 days.
