Mumbai: Civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad was on Saturday detained by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Mumbai in connection with an FIR registered against her at the Ahmedabad city crime branch, reported news agency ANI. "Teesta Setalvad has been picked up by the Gujarat ATS from Mumbai in connection with an FIR registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch," a source in the Gujarat ATS said.

A Mumbai Police officer said Setalvad was picked up by the Gujarat ATS team from her residence and taken to Santacruz police station. We provided the assistance sought by them, he added.

#WATCH Mumbai: Gujarat ATS leaves Santacruz police station after detaining Teesta Setalvad pic.twitter.com/7qmyfIeyj5 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

A day earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to then Gujarat Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases. Setalvad’s NGO had supported Zakia Jafri throughout her legal battle. Jafri’s husband Ehsan Jafri was killed during the riots.

