New Delhi: A 25-year-old man, on Wednesday evening, set himself on fire at India Gate in the national capital where a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act was going on. He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after suffering very serious burn injuries.

According to the police, the man, identified as Kartik Meher, was not a part of the agitation, neither was a suicide note recovered from him. A spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry also confirmed that he was not linked to the anti-citizenship law protest.

“The man has suffered almost 90 per cent burns and is unconscious. He has been admitted in the emergency ward and is being attended to by doctors. He is critical,” said Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, Medical Superintendent of the RML hospital.

The self-immolation incident came to light after eyewitnesses saw a ball of fire running around the lawns of India Gate, screaming in pain. Meher had reached India Gate around 6:30 PM where he poured inflammable liquid on himself and lit a match.

A few policemen present at the scenario rushed to the man, a resident of Odisha, wrapped him in a jacket to put out the flame and carried him to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Eish Singhal said that it came to their attention through the victim’s brother that Kartik was mentally unstable. However, the police are yet to determine the exact reason why he set himself ablaze. An investigation is underway.