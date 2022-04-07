Breaking News: In big news of this hour, entire Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has resigned as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the process to revamp his team, following which the state cabinet has been dissolved. After completing the final Cabinet meeting, all ministers have submitted their resignation letters to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy at the State Secretariat.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Govt Allows Muslim Employees to Leave Office Early During Ramzan. Deets Here

Earlier in the day, CM Reddy submitted the final list of ministers who were going to resign today, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. "Many ministers from Andhra Pradesh cabinet likely to resign on April 9 or 11, final list of these names to be sent to Governor today. Only 4 ministers from present cabinet to retain post," Official sources were quoted as saying earlier.

More details to follow soon.

(With inputs from ANI)