Hyderabad: In line with his promise made in June 2019 to revamp his cabinet mid-term, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday reconstituted it, media platforms reported. The new Andhra cabinet includes senior and experienced leaders as well as fresh and young faces for balanced governance. While the seniors will bring in their expertise and experience on to the table, the young leaders will bring in innovative ideas and initiatives, focussing on people-oriented governance.

At least 17 of the 25 ministers in Reddy's new cabinet – formed to ensure caste and regional balance ahead of 2024 elections – will be from the SC, ST, BC and minority community, reported News18 quoting sources. The earlier cabinet had 14 leaders from these communities. While an official announcement is expected soon, the swearing-in ceremony will likely be held on April 11, Monday, it added. The list has been handed over to AP Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan. He has accepted the resignations of all 24 ministers of the previous cabinet.

In 2019, when Reddy first formed his cabinet, 56 per cent of his 25 ministers were from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minorities. This time, he has increased their representation to 68 per cent.

Here’s a list of probable 25 Andhra Pradesh Cabinet ministers, sourced by News18:

Dharmana Prasada Rao, Sidiri Appalaraju, Botsa Satyanarayana, P. Rajanna Dora, Gudivada Amarnath, Buddi Muthyala Naidu, Dadishetti Raja, Pinipe Vishwaroopam and Cheluboina Venugopalakrishna.

Taneti Vanitha, Karumuri Nageswararao, Kittu Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Meraga Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhanreddy, Amjad Basha, Buggana Rajendranath, Gummanooru Jayaram, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Narayanaswamy, Roja K. Selvamani and A Suresh, too, may make it to the list.