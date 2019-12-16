New Delhi: Hours after a riot-like situation in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMIU), the violent protests against Citizenship Act have now spiralled to Nadwa University in Lucknow as agitated students pelted stones and slippers at the police who were trying to contain the agitation within the campus.

The situation had already worsened in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as hundreds of students were injured after police used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The university administration was forced to evacuate the college and send students home until the college reopens on January 5.

Lucknow: Protests in Nadwa college against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Police has closed the gate of the college from outside. Slogans in support of Jamia students raised by protesters. https://t.co/RJ0lURxir1 pic.twitter.com/v5jXw2JKB4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2019

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lucknow Police Superintndent Kalanidhi Naithani said, “There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. Situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms.”

Notably, students in the prestigious AMU mounted a violent protest against the police crackdown on students in Jamia Milia in Delhi. Efforts to pacify the AMU students by the AMU officials proved futile and the agitationists continued to pelt students.

On Sunday, several journalists apart from two policemen including a senior police were wounded in the violence, according to reports. AMU students even vandalized the area at Chungi gate and set vehicles on fire.

The anti-Citizenship Act protests have also sparked unrest Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi. Internet services have, as a result, been shut down in six districts including Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur and Varanasi.

The protests have turned into a riot-like situation across various parts of the country over the Centre’s decision on December 9 to pass the controversial legislation granting non-Muslim citizens from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to becme Indian citizens.