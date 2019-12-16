New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken out a mega rally with tens of thousands of supporters and party workers to oppose the Centre’s decision amid escalating protests over the contentious amendment to Citizenship Act, along with the proposal for implementation of NRC across the country.

Banerjee is expected to hold three rallies in three different locations, the first of which has started from the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.

While it is supposed to be a peaceful march, clashes are expected to follow the march as thousands walk behind the West Bengal CM.

“We will never allow NRC and CAA in Bengal,” Banerjee said as she read out an ‘oath’ for her party workers.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes out a protest march against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and #NRC pic.twitter.com/wWjHziRaLz — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Earlier today, the protest march brought a simmering tension between the TMC supremo and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Following CM Banerjee’s announcement on the anti-citizenship act rally, the West Bengal Governor in a tweet said that he was “extremely anguished” at the CM’s decision to spearhead a rally.

“I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation,” read the tweet.

Governor Dhankar stated that the Banerjee should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, instead of joining the agitation after violent protests have been raging over the past three days.