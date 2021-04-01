New Delhi: The Centre has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to June 30, 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic. Initially, the last date to do the same was March 31. Meanwhile, three more Rafale combat aircraft landed in India on Wednesday night after flying non-stop from France. The fourth batch of the three IAF Rafales landed at the Jamnagar base — on Indian soil — after a direct flight from Istres Air Base in France. With three more jets, the IAF has received 14 jets till now out of the 36 ordered from France. In another development, Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, confirmed the singer’s spokesperson. On the Coronavirus front, Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, reported 39,544 cases and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally and toll to 28,12,980 and 54,649 respectively. Maharashtra government also capped the price of RT-PCR test at Rs 500 at collection centres, Rs 600 at Covid centres, Quarantine centres or Isolation centres, and Rs 800 if the sample is collected from home. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Polling in West Bengal, Assam to Begin at 7 AM





