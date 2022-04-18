Breaking News Live Updates, April 18: Drone patrolling, intensive rooftop surveillance in sensitive areas of the national capital with deployment of additional police forces and meetings with Aman (peace) committee members are among the major measures taken by the Delhi Police on Sunday to maintain law and order in the city. Drone patrolling, foot patrolling was done in areas of Jamia Nagar, Jama Masjid, Sangam Vihar, Chandni Mahal, Jasola, Huaz Qasi among other communally sensitive areas including those of northeast which had witnessed violence in 2020. This comes a day after a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city’s Jahangirpuri area in which nine policemen and a civilian was injured. Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 517 fresh Covid infections in last 24 hours as against 461 cases reported on previous day, but there were no new deaths, according to the Health Department bulletin. The positivity rate stands at 4.21 per cent. With 261 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,40,872. The number of active Covid cases in the city stands at 1,518, of which 964 are being treated in home isolation.Also Read - Delhi Auto-Taxi Unions' Strike Today Even as Govt Announces Committee to Fix Fares. Details Here

