Breaking News Live Updates April 19, 2022: At least 25 people have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case so far. The Delhi Police on Monday said that there was no permission to take out the procession that led to violence in the area. One of the accused who has been arrested is Sonu, alias Imam alias Yunus, a 28-year old had fired gunshots during the violence. Two of the main accused in the incident, Ansar and Aslam have been remanded to police custody by the Rohini court, for two more days. Four others accused in the case, have been sent to judicial custody. Delhi Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Asthana, on Monday assured that the police is monitoring social media and that legal action will be taken against those who spread misinformation. Heavy security has been deployed in parts of northwest Delhi, and Jahangirpuri. Violence had broken out in the area on April 16, after two groups clashed during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Today, some claims were made that the clashes were a result of saffron flags being hoisted atop a mosque. However, Asthana refuted all these claims today and said that investigation is still underway.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Man in Blue Kurta Shown Firing in Viral Video Nabbed by Delhi Police | WATCH

Also Read - One-fifth of Humanity Could Face Poverty, Hunger From Ukraine War: UN Secretary-General

Also Read - No Permission Was Taken For Third Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra In Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police Lodge FIR Against VHP, Bajrang Dal

Live Updates

  • 10:27 AM IST

    Jahangirpuri violence: Police arrest five people of same family

    Delhi Police arrested five people and apprehended one minor of the same family in connection with the April 16 Delhi Jahangirpuri violence. A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured. Delhi Police have arrested people from “both communities” for the violence. Among all the arrested, the police have arrested all the men of a family belonging to “one particular community”. The accused have been identified as Suken Sarkar, his brother Suresh Sarkar, Suken’s two sons Neeraj and Suraj, and Sukeen’s brother-in-law Sujit. Police have also detained Suken’s minor son. (ANI)

  • 10:14 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine War | Russian forces have launched a large-scale offensive in the battle for Donbas. A significant portion of Russian forces are concentrated in the region. We’ll never surrender any part of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

  • 9:43 AM IST

    Centre Notifies Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, Three Civic Bodies Unified

    Delhi’s East, South & North Delhi Municipal Corporations merged into one to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Govt to appoint a Special Officer, to discharge the functions of the Corporation

  • 9:23 AM IST

    Dingaleshwara Swami of Balehosur Mutt has accused Karnataka govt of taking 30% commission on grants reserved for welfare of mutts. “Thorough probe would be conducted if Dingaleshwara Swamiji provides details on his statement on paying commission for getting govt grant,” said: CMO

  • 9:11 AM IST

    Uttarakhand | Haridwar DM issued an order to seize properties of Gangster Yashpal Tomar worth around Rs 150 crore.

    STF investigated the matter and submitted the report to me. A legal opinion was taken on the report and accordingly, this action has been taken: DM Haridwar

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus | India reports 1,247 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 11,860

  • 8:08 AM IST

  • 8:00 AM IST

    2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC to pronounce verdict on Dileep’s plea today

    Kerala High Court reserved order in a plea filed by Malayalam actor Dileep till Tuesday seeking to quash the FIR filed by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police against him for the murder conspiracy in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.
    A single bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman AA will pronounce the verdict at 1.45 pm on Tuesday. The case pertains to actor Dileep allegedly conspiring to murder the investigation officials probing the Actress Assault Case. Crime Branch had registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9.

  • 7:52 AM IST

    Angadiya extortion case | Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet of more than 1000 pages in the case. A total of 5 people have been arrested in the case. However, suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi and his father who are wanted accused in the case are still absconding.

  • 7:52 AM IST

    Earthquake in Indonesia | An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred at around 6:53am, 779 km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia today: National Center for Seismology