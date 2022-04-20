Breaking News Live Updates April 20, 2022: Five accused, including the alleged main conspirator, in the Saturday’s communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri were on Tuesday booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), government sources said. The move comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for strict action against the rioters to avoid a repeat of the 2020 Delhi riots. The five accused are the alleged mastermind Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Aheed. Eight policemen and a local were injured in the clash. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people belonging to two communities have been arrested so far. The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Naresh Kumar Appointed as Chief Secretary of Delhi From April 21