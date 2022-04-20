Breaking News Live Updates April 20, 2022: Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16, leaving many police personnel injured. The Crime Branch is in charge of the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles. NSA has been slapped on 5 accused persons so far after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for stringent action. Meanwhile, the NDMC is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri and has asked the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel to maintain law and order.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Accused Ansar Sheikh Owns Luxurious Mansion, Has Philanthropist Image In Bengal

Live Updates

  • 11:06 AM IST

    Jahangirpuri Bulldozer Drive | Supreme Court orders status-quo on demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    Slums, shops built on roads will be removed in Jahangirpuri

    Slums and shops built on roads will be removed, said the driver of a bulldozer during the anti-encroachment drive at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession

  • 10:23 AM IST

    No Bulldozer Will Run Against Houses: MCD Officials

    MCD Officials, who have reached Jahangirpuri for the anti-encroachment drive, said that no bulldozer will run over any houses. It’s a drive against encroachment, they said.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    7 bulldozers to be involved in Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive

    A hundred employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and seven bulldozers will be involved in the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri.

  • 10:21 AM IST

  • 10:17 AM IST

    Police to provide security to NDMC officials
    Speaking to the media before the commencement of the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Dependra Pathak- Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police said, “We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law & order situation.”

  • 10:16 AM IST

    The North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive has commenced in Jahangipuri.

  • 9:31 AM IST

  • 8:19 AM IST

    Heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri

    Heavy police deployment continues in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area to maintain law and order in the city after stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 evening during a religious procession.

  • 7:56 AM IST