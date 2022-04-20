Breaking News Live Updates April 20, 2022: Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16, leaving many police personnel injured. The Crime Branch is in charge of the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles. NSA has been slapped on 5 accused persons so far after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for stringent action. Meanwhile, the NDMC is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri and has asked the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel to maintain law and order.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Accused Ansar Sheikh Owns Luxurious Mansion, Has Philanthropist Image In Bengal