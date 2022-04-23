Breaking News Live Updates, April 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday expressed “zero tolerance” for terrorism in all its forms and reiterated their condemnation of the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks. On Day 2 of the British PM’s 2 days visit to India, Modi and Johnson agreed to constitute a sub-group on countering extremism to further enhance cooperation between India and the UK in ensuring that all possible actions are taken against groups and individuals based in or operating out of either country. Meanwhile, India reported 2,451 new coronavirus cases on Friday as its active tally increased to 12,241, according to the Union health ministry. Besides, 54 new deaths increased the death count to 5,22,116. Amid the rising cases, Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments said yesterday that people must wear masks in public places and that those found in violation of the rule will be fined Rs 500. Russia shifted a dozen crack military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday, as the two sides hurtled toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Ukraine’s security chief said on Friday that the main battles in Ukraine are taking place in the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east, with Russians deploying more and more troops every day.Also Read - Rishabh Pant's No Ball Controversy In DC vs RR Match: Twitter Applauds Delhi Capitals Shane Watson For His Stand

Stay tuned to India.com for all the breaking news and latest happenings from India and the world here. Also Read - Redmi Note 1 To Poco M4 PRO: Top Smartphones That You Can Buy Under Rs.15000 - Watch List