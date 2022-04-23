Breaking News Live Updates, April 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday expressed “zero tolerance” for terrorism in all its forms and reiterated their condemnation of the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks. On Day 2 of the British PM’s 2 days visit to India, Modi and Johnson agreed to constitute a sub-group on countering extremism to further enhance cooperation between India and the UK in ensuring that all possible actions are taken against groups and individuals based in or operating out of either country. Meanwhile, India reported 2,451 new coronavirus cases on Friday as its active tally increased to 12,241, according to the Union health ministry. Besides, 54 new deaths increased the death count to 5,22,116. Amid the rising cases, Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments said yesterday that people must wear masks in public places and that those found in violation of the rule will be fined Rs 500. Russia shifted a dozen crack military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday, as the two sides hurtled toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Ukraine’s security chief said on Friday that the main battles in Ukraine are taking place in the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east, with Russians deploying more and more troops every day.Also Read - Rishabh Pant's No Ball Controversy In DC vs RR Match: Twitter Applauds Delhi Capitals Shane Watson For His Stand

Live Updates

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Bihar| Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar today.

    He will attend a program organised in the memory of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the 1857 Revolt, in Jagdishpur and the Convocation of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Rohtas.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine War | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ukraine on April 28 where he will meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
    “The Secretary-General will visit Ukraine next week. He will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. He will also meet with staff of UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine,” the UN press service said in a statement.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    United States | DC Police is responding to an ‘active threat’ involving 3 shooting victims- two men and a juvenile girl in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW. There is a large police presence in the area. Updates will follow, ANI reported quoting DC Police Department, US.

    “Looking for a 23-year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia in connection with the shooting. There are total of 4 victims involved- 2 women, 1 man, and a 12-year-old girl. The additional woman victim is in her 60s and has suffered an injury,” DC Police Department, US