Breaking News LIVE Updates, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to mark National Panchayati Raj Day and address gram sabhas across the country. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore, said Prime Minister’s office in an official statement. The Prime Minister will visit Palli Panchayat in the Samba district. He will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli and hand over SVAMITVA cards to various beneficiaries. Later in the day, PM Modi will also address the Khelo India University Games which will be inaugurated today in Bengaluru. Apart from that, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Mumbai on Sunday to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year. PM Modi will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for selfless service to the nation and society. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India for a two-day official visit on Sunday to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership. This will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. In Ukraine, Russian forces tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last pocket of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, announced he would meet Sunday in his nation’s capital with the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the U.S. secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin. The White House declined to comment.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 24th April 2022: Yellow Metal Rates Down Nearly ₹3,000. Revised Rates in Your City Here

