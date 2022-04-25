Breaking News LIVE Updates, April 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the seventh edition of India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics — Raisina Dialogue — in which over 210 speakers from 90 countries are set to participate. The seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue, organised by the MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation, will be held in an in-person format. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to meet Von der Leyen, who was Germany’s defence minister under Chancellor Angela Merkel until 2019, today, where the crisis arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to come up for discussion. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term Sunday, triggering relief among allies that the nuclear-armed power won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of the war in Ukraine from European Union and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia’s military expansionism. Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning a second term as president of France — and beating a far-right rival seen as close to Russia. Other Western leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , European Council President Charles Michel, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also congratulated Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidential election with 58.8 per cent of the votes on Sunday (local time).Also Read - Twitter Reconsidering Elon Musk's $43 Billion Takeover Offer: Report

