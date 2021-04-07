Breaking News Live April 7, 2021: India on Tuesday recorded the highest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases at 1.07 lakh even as the Centre cautioned that the next four weeks are “very very critical” and sought people’s participation to control the second wave of the pandemic. As the Centre warned that COVID-19 is spreading faster in the country than during the last year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said it seems that people have given ”Tilanjali” (abandon) to measures like wearing masks to combat the disease. While Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and top medical body IMA sought wider inoculation drive in the country, the government said vaccinations will not be opened to all ages any time soon, stressing on the need to cover the most vulnerable groups amid a surge in Covid cases. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi to Interact With CMs Over COVID-19 Situation, Vaccine Drive on Thursday













