Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To NOT Appear Before ED Today, AAP Calls Summons ‘Illegal’

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Chief and Delhi CM has refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today and his political party has also called the summons 'illegal'.

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi and the Party Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal has been in the news for the summons he has been receiving from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a latest news development, the IAS officer-turned-politician has declined his sixth ED Summons in a row an has refused to appear before the probe agency; the political party has also gone ahead to say that the summons is ‘illegal’ and that the Delhi CM will not appear before the ED. The first ED summons was sent to the AAP leader on November 2, 2023. Apart from Kejriwal, ED raids have also been conducted at the house of his personal secretary and other party leaders in the past few weeks.

Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Appearance Today

As mentioned earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as he was supposed to, today, February 19, 2024. This is the sixth straight ED Summons that has been turned down by the Aam Aadmi Party Convenor. The first summons was sent on November 2, the second came on December 21, then on January 3, 2024, the fourth summons on January 18, the fifth on February 2 and the last one on February 19, 2024.

Aam Aadmi Party Calls ED Summons ‘Illegal’

According to an ANI report, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the ED summons ‘illegal’ saying that the matter of the validity of the summons is now in the court. “ED itself has gone to court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court’s decision,” a party source said. Kejriwal, on February 17, appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court via video conferencing following a complaint by the ED over his alleged non-compliance with its summons.

Kejriwal, while appearing virtually, informed the court that he wanted to join the court proceedings physically, but due to the confidence motion and budget sessions, he was unable to attend physically. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra allowed the exemption plea moved by Kejriwal for Saturday and fixed March 16, 2024, for his physical appearance before the court.

‘Explosive ED Expose’ By AAP Leader Atishi

Recently, Atishi Marlena, the Education Minister of AAP, in her press conference for ‘an explosive ED exposé’, said that the ED officials have been trying to ‘scare’ and ‘threaten’ the party leaders but AAP will not be scared of anyone. The Minister has said that the ED officials has been threatening and blackmailing the witnesses so that they give their statement against the party and its officials. She said, “For the last 2 years, AAP leaders are being threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone’s house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested…Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented…”

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)