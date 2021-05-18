Guwahati: The Assam government is likely to extend the lockdown-like restrictions related to coronavirus and ban inter-district movement of vehicles for 15 days from May 21 as the state registered record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. “It has been observed that with unabated inter-district movement, the Covid-19 containment measures are not yielding the desired level of reduction of cases,” the latest order of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) read. Also Read - Raghav Juyal Donates Oxygen Cylinders, Oxymeters; Appeals For International Donations in Uttarakhand Amid COVID-19 Scare

The ban on inter-state movement will, however, exclude emergency services, vaccinations and government officials on duty. Movement of goods will also be allowed. Those travelling for medical emergencies or last rites will require prior written permission from the district authority of originating location. Also Read - KK Agarwal, Former IMA Chief, Dies of COVID-19

The Assam government intensified its lockdown restrictions on Saturday amid rising coronavirus cases in urban and its adjacent areas and banned the movement of people and vehicles from 12 PM to 5 AM. Timings for shops and commercial establishments were limited till 11 AM on all days of the week. Also Read - US to Send 20 Million Vaccine Doses to Countries Abroad

Assam reported a record 92 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while the number of COVID-19 cases registered an all-time high of 6,394 persons, pushing the total number of infections to 3,35,023, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. Out of new cases, the highest 1,100 patients were detected from the state capital of Guwahati, followed by 502 in Kamrup, 456 in Dibrugarh and 430 in Nagaon.