Breaking news live updates, August 21: New blasts occurred in Crimea peninsula while 12 civilians were left wounded after a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town near a nuclear power station, according to a report by Reuters citing Russian and Ukrainian officials. Fears loom after the strike in Pivedennoukrainsk in South Ukraine nuclear station and shelling near Zaporizhzhia station, Europe's largest such facility. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has further warned the residents of ugly Russians ahead of their independence on August 24. Earlier, a drone was shut down over the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, a second attempted strike within a month.