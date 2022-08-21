Breaking news live updates, August 21: New blasts occurred in Crimea peninsula while 12 civilians were left wounded after a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town near a nuclear power station, according to a report by Reuters citing Russian and Ukrainian officials. Fears loom after the strike in Pivedennoukrainsk in South Ukraine nuclear station and shelling near Zaporizhzhia station, Europe’s largest such facility. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr  Zelenskyy has further warned the residents of ugly Russians ahead of their independence on August 24. Earlier, a drone was shut down over the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, a second attempted strike within a month. Stay tuned with india.com for latest LIVE updates on news from India and around the worldAlso Read - Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Hospitalised With Severe Chemical Poisoning

Live Updates

  • 6:44 AM IST

    Pakistan Media Bans Airing Imran Khan’s Speech| Pakistan’s media regulatory authority has banned the broadcasting of live speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for threatening an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during an address in Islamabad, as per ANI report. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said that Imran’s recorded speech would only be permitted to be aired after an effective delay mechanism to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control.

  • 6:41 AM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir Flash Flood Like Situation

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Odisha| Seventy people were rescued after their boat washed away near the mouth of the sea due to strong currents in Mahanadi river at Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district, yesterday.

  • 6:38 AM IST

    New Blast in Crimea| New blasts occurred in Crimea peninsula while 12 civilians were left wounded after a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town near a nuclear power station, Reuters reported citing Russian and Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of Russian attacks ahead marking 31 years of independence from the Soviet rule.