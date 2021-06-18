New Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba eatery in Delhi, has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital following a suicide bid. Confirming the reports, a senior police officer said that currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. His wife informed the cops Prasad had been depressed for the last few days. Notably, the octogenarian had shot to fame last year after a YouTuber Gaurav Wasan highlighted his financial condition. A few days back, he had to shut down the new restaurant that he had opened in Malviya Nagar in December 2020 using the donation money, owing to losses. Also Read - Get LPG Gas Cylinder at Rs 10; Here's How

Also Read - LIVE Streaming IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021: When And Where To Watch WTC Final India vs New Zealand in India

Also Read - Could Have Pan-India Ramifications: SC on Delhi Police's Plea Challenging Student Activists' Bail