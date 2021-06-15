Bengaluru Lockdown Update: In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, restrictions under section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in public places have been extended in Bengaluru till June 21. “Section 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight. Bus stands, railways station and airports exempt”, read the circular issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate. Also Read - Bengal Lockdown Update: Will Restrictions be Eased in State From June 16? BIG Announcement Expected Today

This comes a day after traffic snarls returned to the IT Capital city as the stringent lockdown was relaxed in 19 districts after more than a month. However, the daily COVID curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday would continue. Notably, the state government had imposed a total shutdown on April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown 2021: Complete Shutdown in 17 Gram Panchayats of Dakshina Kannada Till THIS Date

Bengaluru Unlock: Full List Of Relaxations Also Read - Karnataka Unlock Begins From June 14 in Graded Manner, Night Curfew to Continue | Full List of Guidelines Here

All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength.

Garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 PM by extending their duration from 10 AM earlier.

All construction activities will be permitted.

Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

Parks will be opened from 5 AM to 10 AM .

Street vendors can do their business from 6 AM to 2 PM’.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.

Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.

Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 PM.

Meanwhile, Karnataka in the last 24 hours logged 6,835 fresh cases and 120 deaths, taking the infection count to 27,71,969 and toll to 33,033. The state has 1,72,141 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,66,774 with the recovery of 15,409 people today.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.56 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.75 per cent. Bengaluru Urban district recorded 1,470 new cases.

However, there were 12 fatalities in the city. The decline in fatalities is steep as the city had reported 276 deaths on June 1. The state capital has so far reported 11,98,158 positive cases and 15,319 deaths.